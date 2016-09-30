LES DEPRESSIONS NERVEUSES

PLAYLIST DU 29/09/2016

THE SMITHS   Real around the fountain

ANTONY& THE JOHNSONS   Fistful of love

ANOHNI   4 degrees

 

LA REPRISE

PRINCE BUSTER   Madness

MADNESS   Madness

 

LES CONCERTS

PAPOOZ   Ann wants to dance

 

LA REEDITION

PINK FLOYD   Lucifer Sam

 

L’INTERVIEW – VICTOR BOSCH – LE RADIANT-BELLEVUE

THE KILLS   Doing it to death

PHILIPPE KATERINE   Automobile

JEANNE CHERHAL   Cheval de feu

MIOSSEC   La nuit est bleue

WAX TAILOR   For the worst (feat Idil)

FAKEAR   La lune rousse

VINCENT DELERM   Je ne veux pas mourir ce soir

CHRISTOPHE   Drone