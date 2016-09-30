LES DEPRESSIONS NERVEUSES
PLAYLIST DU 29/09/2016
PLAYLIST DU JEUDI 29/09/2016
THE SMITHS Real around the fountain
ANTONY& THE JOHNSONS Fistful of love
ANOHNI 4 degrees
LA REPRISE
PRINCE BUSTER Madness
MADNESS Madness
LES CONCERTS
PAPOOZ Ann wants to dance
LA REEDITION
PINK FLOYD Lucifer Sam
L’INTERVIEW – VICTOR BOSCH – LE RADIANT-BELLEVUE
THE KILLS Doing it to death
PHILIPPE KATERINE Automobile
JEANNE CHERHAL Cheval de feu
MIOSSEC La nuit est bleue
WAX TAILOR For the worst (feat Idil)
FAKEAR La lune rousse
VINCENT DELERM Je ne veux pas mourir ce soir
CHRISTOPHE Drone