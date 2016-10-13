PlayList 06.10.16

Jaden Smith/Welcome To The Get Down/The Get Down OST

Michael Kiwanuka/Black Man In A White World/The Get Down OST

Marvin Gaye/Got To Give It Up/The Very Best Of

Kamasi Washington/Kipling Theme/The Get Down OST

Donna Summer/Bad Girls/The Get Down OST

Stevie Wonder/I Wish/Song In The Key of Life

Miguel/Cadillac/The Get Down OST

The Temptations/Papa Was A Rollin' Stone/My Girl The Very Best Of Teh Temptations

Chic/Dance Dance Dance/Chic

The Commodores/I Feel Sanctified/The Best Of The Commodores

James Brown/Get Up Get Into It Get Involved/Best Of Live at The Appolo 50th Anniversary

The Fatback & With You (Are you ready/ Do The Bus Stop/ The Get Down OST

Grand Master Flash & the Furious Five /The Message/The Message