PlayList 06.10.16
TheGetDown
Jaden Smith/Welcome To The Get Down/The Get Down OST
Michael Kiwanuka/Black Man In A White World/The Get Down OST
Marvin Gaye/Got To Give It Up/The Very Best Of
Kamasi Washington/Kipling Theme/The Get Down OST
Donna Summer/Bad Girls/The Get Down OST
Stevie Wonder/I Wish/Song In The Key of Life
Miguel/Cadillac/The Get Down OST
The Temptations/Papa Was A Rollin' Stone/My Girl The Very Best Of Teh Temptations
Chic/Dance Dance Dance/Chic
The Commodores/I Feel Sanctified/The Best Of The Commodores
James Brown/Get Up Get Into It Get Involved/Best Of Live at The Appolo 50th Anniversary
The Fatback & With You (Are you ready/ Do The Bus Stop/ The Get Down OST
Grand Master Flash & the Furious Five /The Message/The Message