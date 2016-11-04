PlayList 03.11.16

Julien Doré/Romy/&

Pangae/Scaled Wing /In Drum Play

Dani/Rouge Rose/La Nuit Ne Dure Pas

Wax Taylor/Clock Tick/By Any Beats Necessary

Soul Clap /B.O.G/Soul Clap

Serge Gainsbourg/Harley Dub/Gainsbourg In Dub

Jamie Isaac/All My Days/Couch Baby

Benjamin Biolay/Pas Sommeil/Palermo Hollywood

Wax Taylor feat Lee Fields/The Road Is Ruff/By Any Beats Necessary

LP/Other People/Death Valley LP

Oasis/Going Nowhere/Be Here Now (super deluxe box set)

Swet Shop Boys/Aaja/Cashmere

Solange/Don't You Wait /A Seat At The Table

Wax Taylor/I Had A Woman/By Any Beats Necessary

Lescop/Dérangé/Echo

Pone/Take 2/Radiant