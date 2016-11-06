LES DEPRESSIONS NERVEUSES
PLAYLIST DU JEUDI 3 NOVEMBRE 2016
THE PASSION I’m love with a german film star
YOUNG MARBLE GIANTS Brand new life
LA REEDITION
ULTRAVOX Maximum acceleration (Systems of romance)
GRAND BLANC L’amour fou
LA FEMME Septembre
LA REPRISE
GLORIA JONES Tainted love
INSPIRAL CARPETS Tainted love
LES CONCERTS
THE KILLS Impossible tracks
VERONIQUE VINCENT & AKSAK MABOUL Réveillons-nous
THE DIVINE COMEDY Becoming more than Alfie
MONO Requiem for Hell
SUUNS Translate
WOODEN SHJIPS Back to land
JUGS Velvet bed
LE LIVRE LUCIOLES – VALERIE MANTEAU – Calme et tranquille (Le Tripode)
NOIR DESIR Lost
LES NOUVEAUTES
CRX Ways to fake it (New skin)
ALEJANDRO ESCOVEDO Horizontal (Burn something beautiful)
TEENAGE FAN CLUB Thin air (Here)
NOUVELLE VAGUE I wanna be sedated (I could be happy)