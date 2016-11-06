LES DEPRESSIONS NERVEUSES

PLAYLIST DU JEUDI 03/11/2016

THE PASSION I’m love with a german film star

YOUNG MARBLE GIANTS Brand new life

LA REEDITION

ULTRAVOX Maximum acceleration (Systems of romance)

GRAND BLANC L’amour fou

LA FEMME Septembre

LA REPRISE

GLORIA JONES Tainted love

INSPIRAL CARPETS Tainted love

LES CONCERTS

THE KILLS Impossible tracks

VERONIQUE VINCENT & AKSAK MABOUL Réveillons-nous

THE DIVINE COMEDY Becoming more than Alfie

MONO Requiem for Hell

SUUNS Translate

WOODEN SHJIPS Back to land

JUGS Velvet bed

LE LIVRE LUCIOLES – VALERIE MANTEAU – Calme et tranquille (Le Tripode)

NOIR DESIR Lost

LES NOUVEAUTES

CRX Ways to fake it (New skin)

ALEJANDRO ESCOVEDO Horizontal (Burn something beautiful)

TEENAGE FAN CLUB Thin air (Here)

NOUVELLE VAGUE I wanna be sedated (I could be happy)