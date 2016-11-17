PlatList 17.11.16
ComeOn
Golden Bug/Black Soul/V.I.C.T.O.R
Jaw/No Eyes/Shir Khan Presents Dancing and Romancing
Phil Kieran/Let It Go Away/Blinded By The Sun
Soft Hair/Jealous Lies/Soft Hair
Lescop/David Palmer/Echo
The Liminanas/Prisunic/Malamore
The Sunshine Underground/Open Up/Luminescent
Burning Peacocks/Fortune Wheel/Love Reaction
Kastle/Colide/Reflections
Michael Mayer/We Like To Party/&
Mac Quayle/FuckSociety/OTSS - Mr Robot
Cassius feat Cat Power/Feel Like Me/Ibifornia
De La Soul/Pain/And The Anonymous Nobody
Golden Bug feat Anna Jean/The Face Of Another/V.I.C.T.O.R