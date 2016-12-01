PlayList 01.12.16
GoFast
Justice*Alakazam !*Woman
Motorama*Tell Me*Dialogues
Lescop*Suivie*Echo
Simian Mobile Disco*Flying Or Falling*Welcome To Sideways
Sinkane*Young Trouble*Mean Love
Jagwar Ma*Ordinary*Every Now & Then
Golden Bug feat Anna Jean*The Face Of Another*V.I.C.T.O.R
Justice*Randy*Woman
Flume feat Kai*Never Be Like You*Skin
The Human League*The Sound Of The Crowd*Anthology - A Very British Synthesizer Group
Justice*Fire*Woman
Doms & Deykers*Some People Think Television*Evidence From A Good Source