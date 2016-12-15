LES DEPRESSIONS NERVEUSES
PLAYLIST DU JEUDI 15/12/2016
HAPPY MONDAYS Allelujah
LA REEDITION
BLACK GRAPE In the name of the father
BLACK GRAPE Englandirie
LA REPRISE
NINO FERRER Looking fo you
FLO MORRISSEY & MATHEW E WHITE Looking for you
MATHEW E WHITE Rock’n roll is cold
FLO MORRISSEY Pages of gold
NATALIE PRASS Bird of grey
COCOON Watch my back
LET’S EAT GRANDMA Deep six textbook
THE XX On hold
LE LIVRE LUCIOLES
GARDNER DOZOIS « L’étrangère » (ActuSF)
FLORENT MARCHET Apollo 21
LES NOUVEAUTES
PETE DOHERTY Down for the outing (Hamburgdemonstrations)
ELBOW Magnificient she says (Little fictions)
FRANCESCO TRISTANO Sakamoto merry Christmas Mr Lawrence (Surface tension)
H-BURNS Naked (Kid we own the summer)
TY SEGALL Brake a guitar (Ty Segall)
THE LAST SHADOW PUPPETS Les cactus (Jacques Dutronc - The dream synopsis ep)
MARIE ET LES GARCONS Rien à dire (Punk 45 – Les punks –The French connection)
A 3 DANS LES WC Photo couleur (Punk 45 – Les punks – The French connection)