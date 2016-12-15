LES DEPRESSIONS NERVEUSES

PLAYLIST DU JEUDI 15/12/2016

HAPPY MONDAYS   Allelujah

 

LA REEDITION

BLACK GRAPE   In the name of the father

BLACK GRAPE  Englandirie

 

LA REPRISE

NINO FERRER   Looking fo you

FLO MORRISSEY & MATHEW E WHITE   Looking for you

 

MATHEW E WHITE   Rock’n roll is cold

FLO MORRISSEY   Pages of gold

NATALIE PRASS   Bird of grey

COCOON    Watch my back

LET’S  EAT GRANDMA   Deep six textbook

THE XX   On hold

 

LE LIVRE LUCIOLES

GARDNER DOZOIS   « L’étrangère »  (ActuSF)

FLORENT MARCHET   Apollo 21

 

LES NOUVEAUTES

PETE DOHERTY   Down for the outing  (Hamburgdemonstrations)

ELBOW   Magnificient she says  (Little fictions)

FRANCESCO TRISTANO   Sakamoto merry Christmas Mr Lawrence  (Surface tension)

H-BURNS   Naked  (Kid we own the summer)

TY SEGALL   Brake a guitar  (Ty Segall)

THE LAST SHADOW PUPPETS   Les cactus  (Jacques Dutronc - The dream synopsis ep)

MARIE ET LES GARCONS   Rien à dire  (Punk 45 – Les punks –The French connection)

A 3 DANS LES WC   Photo couleur  (Punk 45 – Les punks – The French connection)

 