LES DEPRESSIONS NERVEUSES

PLAYLIST DU 22/12/2016 LA RETROSPECTIVE 2016

SAVAGES   The answer (Adore life)

THE WYTCHES   C-side (All your happy life)

IGGY POP   Gardenia (Post pop depression)

FIELD MUSIC   The noisy days are over (Commontime)

TEENAGE FAN CLUB   I’m in love (Here)

KEREN ANN   Easy money (You’re gonna get love)

BENJAMIN BIOLAY   Miss miss (Palermo Hollywood)

VINCENT DELERM   Je ne veux pas mourir ce soir (A présent)

THE DIVINE COMEDY   To the rescue (Foreverland)

JAMES BLAKE   Timeless (The colour is anything)

FRANCKOCEAN   Ivy (Blond)

RIHANNA   Work (Anti)

THE WEEKND   Sidewalks (Starboy)

RAY LAMONTAGNE   Hey no pressure (Oroboros)

DYLAN LEBLANC   Cautionary tale (Cautionary tale)

CHRIS COHEN   Torrey pine (As if apart)

THOMAS COHEN   Hazy shades (Bloom forever)

LEONARD COHEN   You want it darker (You want it darker)

THE LIMINANAS   El beach (Malamore)

THE KILLS   Bitter fruit (Ash & Ice)

EL’BLASZCZYK   Quand tu m’caresses  (The quirky lost tapes 1993-1995)