LES DEPRESSIONS NERVEUSES

PLAYLIST DU 29/12/2016 RETROSPECTIVE 2016

PLAYLIST DU JEUDI 29/12/2016

RETROSPECTIVE 2016 -2EME PARTIE

THE LAST SHADOW PUPPETS   AVIATION (Everything you’ve come to expect)

THE FAT WHITE FAMILY   The whitest boy on the beach (Songs for our mothers)

THE LEMON TWIGS   Baby baby (Do Hollywood)

GOAT  Unionof the sun and moon (Requiem)

TY SEGALL   Diversion (Emotional mugger)

DINOSAUR JR   Tiny (Give me a glimpse of what yer not)

NADA SURF   Friend hospital (You know who you are)

KATE BUSH   King of a mountain (Before the dawn)

DAVID BOWIE   Lazarus (Blackstar)

NICKCAVE& THE BAD SEEDS   Skeleton tree (Skeleton tree)

PJHARVEY   The wheel (The hope six demolition project)

KATE TEMPEST  Europeis lost (let them eat chaos)

A TRIBE CALLED QUEST   We the people (We got it from here…thank you 4 your service)

ANOHNI   4 degrees (Hopelessness)

THE RADIO DEPT.   We got game (Running out of love)

CHRISTOPHE   Tangerine (Les vestiges du chaos)

FRERE ANIMAL   Lettre de l’animal (Second tour)