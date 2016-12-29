LES DEPRESSIONS NERVEUSES

PLAYLIST DU JEUDI 29/12/2016

RETROSPECTIVE 2016 -2EME PARTIE

THE LAST SHADOW PUPPETS AVIATION (Everything you’ve come to expect)

THE FAT WHITE FAMILY The whitest boy on the beach (Songs for our mothers)

THE LEMON TWIGS Baby baby (Do Hollywood)

GOAT Unionof the sun and moon (Requiem)

TY SEGALL Diversion (Emotional mugger)

DINOSAUR JR Tiny (Give me a glimpse of what yer not)

NADA SURF Friend hospital (You know who you are)

KATE BUSH King of a mountain (Before the dawn)

DAVID BOWIE Lazarus (Blackstar)

NICKCAVE& THE BAD SEEDS Skeleton tree (Skeleton tree)

PJHARVEY The wheel (The hope six demolition project)

KATE TEMPEST Europeis lost (let them eat chaos)

A TRIBE CALLED QUEST We the people (We got it from here…thank you 4 your service)

ANOHNI 4 degrees (Hopelessness)

THE RADIO DEPT. We got game (Running out of love)

CHRISTOPHE Tangerine (Les vestiges du chaos)

FRERE ANIMAL Lettre de l’animal (Second tour)