LES DEPRESSIONS NERVEUSES

PLAYLIST DU JEUDI 5 JANVIER 2016 RETROSPECTIVE 2016 - 3ème partie

RADIOHEAD   Burn the whitch (A moon shape moon)

NICOLAS JAAR   Three sides ofNazareth(Sirens)

METRONOMY   Old skool (Summer 08)

P.I.L   Swan lake (Réedition The metal box)

PARQUET COURTS   Dust (Human performance)

CAR SEAT HEADREST   Fill in the blank (Teens of denial)

WEEZER  Californiakids (The white album)

BON IVER   10 Deathbrest (22, amillion)

THE MAGNETIC NORTH   Signs (Prospect of Skelmersdale)

YANN TIERSEN   Pern (Eusa)

SYLVAIN VANOT   Le nom d’un autre (Ithaque)

STATUS QUO   Pictures Of matchstick (Hommage Rick Parfitt)

PRINCE   Moon deam levels (Compilation 4ever – Hommage Prince)

LED ZEPPELIN   Whole lotta love (Réédition live at the BBC 1969-1971)

PIXIES   All I think about you (Head carrier)

LA FEMME   Où-va le monde (Mystère)

DIIV   Valentine (Is this is are)

JACK WHITE   Love interruption (Acoustic recordings 1998-2016)

ANDY SHAUF   The magician (The party)