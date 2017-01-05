LES DEPRESSIONS NERVEUSES

RADIOHEAD Burn the whitch (A moon shape moon)

NICOLAS JAAR Three sides ofNazareth(Sirens)

METRONOMY Old skool (Summer 08)

P.I.L Swan lake (Réedition The metal box)

PARQUET COURTS Dust (Human performance)

CAR SEAT HEADREST Fill in the blank (Teens of denial)

WEEZER Californiakids (The white album)

BON IVER 10 Deathbrest (22, amillion)

THE MAGNETIC NORTH Signs (Prospect of Skelmersdale)

YANN TIERSEN Pern (Eusa)

SYLVAIN VANOT Le nom d’un autre (Ithaque)

STATUS QUO Pictures Of matchstick (Hommage Rick Parfitt)

PRINCE Moon deam levels (Compilation 4ever – Hommage Prince)

LED ZEPPELIN Whole lotta love (Réédition live at the BBC 1969-1971)

PIXIES All I think about you (Head carrier)

LA FEMME Où-va le monde (Mystère)

DIIV Valentine (Is this is are)

JACK WHITE Love interruption (Acoustic recordings 1998-2016)

ANDY SHAUF The magician (The party)