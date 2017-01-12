PlayList 12.01.17

Childish Gambino*Stand Tall*Awaken, My Love

Tkay Maidza*Afterglow*Tkay

Mykki Blanco*For The Cunts*Mykki

Michael Kiwanuka*One More Night*Love & Hate

Mop Mop feat Anthony Joseph*Spaceship : Earth*Lunar Love

Kamasi Washington*Leroy And Lanisha*The Epic

Glass Animals*The Other Side Of Paradise*How To be A human Being

Childish Gambino*Have Some Love*Awaken, My Love

Tkay Maidza feat Killer Mike*Carry On*Tkay

Public Enemy*Don't Believe The Hype*Public Enemy's greatest Hits

Roman Flugel*The Midnight Suns*All The Right Noises

Yagya*Crepuscular Rays Over The Horizon*Stars And Dust