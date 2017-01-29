LES DEPRESSIONS NERVEUSES
PLAYLIST DU 26/01/2017
THE APPARTMENTS No song no spell no madrigal
PIANO MAGIC Closure
ALEXIS TAYLOR Don’t make my brown eye blue
C.DUNCAN Other side
VILLAGERS The soul sirene
LA REEDITION
BELLE & SEBASTIAN Dog on wheels (The Jeepster collection)
CASS MC COMBS Bum bum bum
LA REPRISE
THE GUN CLUB Mother of earth
MADRUGADA Mother of earth
LES CONCERTS
BJORK/SKUNK ANANSIE Army of me (Skunk Anansie remix)
GOJIRA The shouting star
LE LIVRE LUCIOLES
DOMINIQUE RAMEAU “Sanglier” (Editions Corti)
JEAN LOUIS MURAT L’eau et la rivière
LES NOUVEAUTES
ARCADEFIRE/MAVIS STAPLE I give you power (single Anti Trump)
MARK EITZEL The last ten years (Hey Mr Ferryman)
MARK EITZEL An answer (Hey Mr Ferryman)
LAUREN HOFFMAN & THE SECRET STORM I just broke up with a guy (Family ghost)
FISCBACH Feu (A ta merci)
AQUASERGE Tintin on est bien mon Loulou (Laisse ça être)
AVEC LE SOLEIL SORTANT DE SA BOUCHE Transpop express (Pas pire pop I love you so much)