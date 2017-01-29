LES DEPRESSIONS NERVEUSES

PLAYLIST DU 26/01/2017

THE APPARTMENTS   No song no spell no madrigal

PIANO MAGIC   Closure

ALEXIS TAYLOR   Don’t make my brown eye blue

C.DUNCAN   Other side

VILLAGERS   The soul sirene

 

LA REEDITION

BELLE & SEBASTIAN   Dog on wheels (The Jeepster collection)

 

CASS MC COMBS   Bum bum bum

 

LA REPRISE

THE GUN CLUB   Mother of earth

MADRUGADA   Mother of earth

 

LES CONCERTS

BJORK/SKUNK ANANSIE   Army of me (Skunk Anansie remix)

GOJIRA   The shouting star

 

LE LIVRE LUCIOLES

DOMINIQUE RAMEAU “Sanglier” (Editions Corti)

JEAN LOUIS MURAT   L’eau et la rivière

 

LES NOUVEAUTES

ARCADEFIRE/MAVIS STAPLE   I give you power (single Anti Trump)

MARK EITZEL   The last ten years  (Hey Mr Ferryman)

MARK EITZEL   An answer  (Hey Mr Ferryman)

LAUREN HOFFMAN & THE SECRET STORM   I just broke up with a guy  (Family ghost)

FISCBACH   Feu  (A ta merci)

AQUASERGE   Tintin on est bien mon Loulou  (Laisse ça être)

AVEC LE SOLEIL SORTANT DE SA BOUCHE   Transpop express  (Pas pire pop I love you so much)