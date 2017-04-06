PlayList 06.04.17



Yarni//Waterfalls (Ulex Remix)//Waterfalls EP

Culoe De Song//Aftermath//Aftermath EP

Soulwax//Transient Program For Drums And Machinery//From DeeWee

Kraftwerk//Tour De France//Tour De France

Dubfire & Miss Kittin//Ride (Vince Clarke Remix)//Ride Remixes

NAO//Get To Know Ya (Kaytranada Flip) //For All We Know - The Remixes EP

Roman Flugel//Work & TV//Black Acid EP

Deadmau5//Charlie Can't Dance//Stuff I Used To Do

Soulwax//Conditions Of a Shared Belief//From DeeWee

Fred Und Luna MorgenduftIm Klanggarten

Joakim//Mind Bent//Samurai