PlayList 06.04.17
WhatchaThinkin
Yarni//Waterfalls (Ulex Remix)//Waterfalls EP
Culoe De Song//Aftermath//Aftermath EP
Soulwax//Transient Program For Drums And Machinery//From DeeWee
Kraftwerk//Tour De France//Tour De France
Dubfire & Miss Kittin//Ride (Vince Clarke Remix)//Ride Remixes
NAO//Get To Know Ya (Kaytranada Flip) //For All We Know - The Remixes EP
Roman Flugel//Work & TV//Black Acid EP
Deadmau5//Charlie Can't Dance//Stuff I Used To Do
Soulwax//Conditions Of a Shared Belief//From DeeWee
Fred Und Luna MorgenduftIm Klanggarten
Joakim//Mind Bent//Samurai