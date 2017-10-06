LES DEPRESSIONS NERVEUSES

PLAYLIST DU JEUDI 5 OCTOBRE 2017

L'HOMMAGE

TOM PETTY    Learning to fly

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN   Born to run

BAHAUS    Bela Lugosi’s dead


LA REEDITION

THE SISTERS OF MERCY  TempleOf love


LES CONCERTS

LAST TRAIN   Drop by the doves

TROY VON BALTHAZAR   Astrid

TIMBER TIMBRE   Velvet gloves & spit

LEE RANALDO   Uncle skeleton


LA REPRISE

SONIC YOUTH   Bull in the heather

THE GO TEAM   Bull in the heather

LE LIVRE LUCIOLES

THOMAS VINAU –«Le camp des autres»  (Ed. Alma)

MAGIC MALIK ORCHESTRA   Bolly

 

ALT-J   In a cold blood


LES NOUVEAUTES - SPECIAL LABEL BEGGARS

BREEDERS   Wait in the car (single - 4AD))

THE NATIONAL   The way I die (Sleep well beast – 4AD)

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE   Feel don’t fail me (Vilains - Matador)

THE LEMON TWIGS   So fine (Brothers of destruction ep – 4AD)

IBEYI   I wanna be like you (Ash – XL records)

KAMASI WASHINGTON   Truth (Harmony of diffeence ep – Young Turks)